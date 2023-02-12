Last Updated:

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2023 For 1974 Staff Nurse Vacancies Begins, Apply Now

SGPGIMS Lucknow is hiring 1974 staff nurses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online. Check important dates, eligibility criteria and other details.

Nandini Verma
SGPGIMS Recruitment

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, has released a recruitment notification on its official website. The institute has notified a total of 1974 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse. The last date to apply for the vacancies is March 1. Aspirants can apply online at sgpgims.org.in.

SGPGIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

  • Applicant should be aged between 21 and 40 years. 
  • Applicant should possess B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) from an Indian Nursing Council/ Medical Faculty recognized Institute or University OR
  • Candidates should be B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) (2-year course) Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State /India Nursing Council. OR
  • Candidates should possess Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council-recognized Institute/Board or council.
  • Two years experience in a minimum 50-bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned. Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council.

Applicants will have to pay the application fee to apply for the recruitment. An application fee of Rs 1180 for UR, OBC and EWs candidates is payable. For SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 708.

SGPGIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam

Candidates will have to clear a written exam. The selection will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) only. The exam will be held on March 22, 2023. The language of examination will be both English and Hindi  80% questions will be related to Theory of Nursing knowledge. 20% questions will be related to Practical application of Nursing work (of these 10% will be related to COVID related work). There will be no negative marking.  Language of the examination will be both English and Hindi.

