SIDBI Admit Cards For Grade A Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 Released, See Direct Link

Small Industries Development Bank of India has released the hall tickets for the recruitment exam which will fill 100 vacancies of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream. Interested candidates who got themselves registered to appear for Grade A exam can download their admit card now. The hall tickets have been released on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. List of important dates and direct link to download hall tickets have also been attached. For more details, candidates can go to the SIDBI official website at sidbi.in.

SIDBI recruitment Grade A exam: Check important dates here

The application process to fill 100 vacancies of Assistant Manager began on March 4, 2022

The date of the online examination is April 16, 2022

Tentative schedule of the Interview has not been announced yet. As per official notice, the interview can be conducted in May 2022

SIDBI Assistant Manager jobs: Check vacancy details here

43 vacancies are for unreserved category candidates, 16 vacancies are for SC category, 7 vacancies are for the SC category, 24 vacancies are for OBC category and 10 vacancies are for EWS category candidates. Salary details: Selected candidates will be getting a salary of Rs 70,000 per month

SIDBI Assistant manager recruitment 2022: Here is how to download hall tickets

Registered candidates who will be taking the recruitment exam should go to the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in

On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab.

In the next step, click on “SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream”.

On the redirected page, click on “Click here to download call letter”.

Candiadtes will have to log in with their credentials and post logging in, the admit cards will be displayed on screen.

Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it, download it, and must not forget to take its printout.

To be noted that hard copies of admit cards will not be issued. Therefore, candidates will have to make sure that they take printout of admit card and must not forget to carry the same to exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take exam. Along with admit cards, candidates are also advised to carry valid ID proof with them to the centre.