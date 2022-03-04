Last Updated:

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Posts Of Grade A Assistant Manager, Earn 70K Monthly

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Applications are being invited for 100 assistant manager posts. Details, important dates, and application steps can be checked here.

SIDBI Recruitment 2022

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is inviting applications for Assistant Manager Grade A (General Stream) posts. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility and other details here. The deadline to apply ends on March 24, and the applications need to be submitted on the official website sidbi.in. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

SIDBI Group A vacancy official notification reads, "It is clarified that it may not be possible to employ candidates with disability in all offices / departments of the SIDBI and they will have to work in the post / centres as decided by SIDBI in this regard. SIDBI may allow inter-se exchange of reservation between the MD / ID candidates, if suitable applicants of a specified category are not available."

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here 

Important Dates

Timelines

Opening of Online Registration Gateway

March 04, 2022

Closing of Online Registration Gateway

March 24, 2022

Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to age

March 04, 2022

Cut-off date for determining Eligibility Criteria with regard to educational qualification

March 24, 2022

Date of Online examination

April 16, 2022

Tentative schedule of Interview

May, 2022

SIDBI Assistant Manager jobs: Check vacancy details here

  • For Assistant Manager there are 100 posts
  • Out of 100, UR-43, SC-16, ST-7, OBC-24, and for EWS there are 10 seats
  • Selected candidates will be getting a salary of Rs 70,000 per month

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Check eligibility criteria here

  • The minimum required eligibility is that candidates must have a Bachelors’ Degree in Law, OR Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical) OR Master’s Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce/Economics/Management subject) from an institute / University recognised by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government
  • The candidate must have scored a minimum of 60 percent marks or first class (55 percent or Second class, in the case of SC/ST), in aggregate in any of the above-indicated qualifications.

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply 

  • Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of SIDBI - www.sidbi.in
  • On the homepage, click on the option "APPLY ONLINE"
  • To register for the application, choose the tab, "Click here for New Registration" and enter your Name, contact details, and Email ID
  • Candidates should save their application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button
  • Candiadtes should upload all the required documents and proceed to fill in details being asked for application form
  • Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before “COMPLETE REGISTRATION” and click on the 'Payment' Tab
  • Post submitting, the application process will be completed 
