SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Posts Of Grade A Assistant Manager, Earn 70K Monthly

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is inviting applications for Assistant Manager Grade A (General Stream) posts. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility and other details here. The deadline to apply ends on March 24, and the applications need to be submitted on the official website sidbi.in. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

Here is the direct link to apply

SIDBI Group A vacancy official notification reads, "It is clarified that it may not be possible to employ candidates with disability in all offices / departments of the SIDBI and they will have to work in the post / centres as decided by SIDBI in this regard. SIDBI may allow inter-se exchange of reservation between the MD / ID candidates, if suitable applicants of a specified category are not available."

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Important Dates Timelines Opening of Online Registration Gateway March 04, 2022 Closing of Online Registration Gateway March 24, 2022 Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to age March 04, 2022 Cut-off date for determining Eligibility Criteria with regard to educational qualification March 24, 2022 Date of Online examination April 16, 2022 Tentative schedule of Interview May, 2022

SIDBI Assistant Manager jobs: Check vacancy details here

For Assistant Manager there are 100 posts

Out of 100, UR-43, SC-16, ST-7, OBC-24, and for EWS there are 10 seats

Selected candidates will be getting a salary of Rs 70,000 per month

SIDBI Recruitment 2022: Check eligibility criteria here

The minimum required eligibility is that candidates must have a Bachelors’ Degree in Law, OR Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical) OR Master’s Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce/Economics/Management subject) from an institute / University recognised by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government

The candidate must have scored a minimum of 60 percent marks or first class (55 percent or Second class, in the case of SC/ST), in aggregate in any of the above-indicated qualifications.

SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Here is how to apply