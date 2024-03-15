×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya to fill 62 teachers, principal, vice principal vacancies through BPSC

BPSC has released the recruitment notification for the post of teachers, principal and vice principal of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui. Check details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
BPSC
BPSC | Image:Republic World
  • 2 min read
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification to recruit candidates for the positions of Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers at Simultala Residential School, Jamui. The registration window for this recruitment initiative is set to commence on April 25 and will conclude on May 16, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 62 vacancies within the organization. Prospective applicants can access the application link through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC SAV Teacher Vacancy Breakdown:

  • Secondary School Teacher: 41 posts
  • Higher Secondary School Teacher: 21 posts

Click here for SAV teacher official notification 

Eligibility Criteria: Detailed information regarding educational qualifications and age limits for the aforementioned positions can be found in the official notification.

Selection Process: The selection process will involve a preliminary examination, followed by a main examination and an interview. The preliminary exam will consist of 120 questions with a duration of 2 hours. The main examination will be conducted in two shifts, each comprising 300 marks worth of questions, with a duration of 2 hours per shift. The interview round will carry a weightage of 100 marks.

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay a biometric fee of Rs. 200/- for the said posts. Additionally, application fees for different reservation categories are as follows:

  • General Candidates: ₹600/-
  • Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of Bihar State: ₹150/-
  • Female candidates (permanent residents of Bihar state): ₹150/-
  • Handicapped candidates (40% or more): ₹150/-
  • All other candidates: ₹600/-

Moreover, in other notification, BPSC has invited applications for one post of principal and one post of vice-principal in the same school. The application window for this will open on April 30 and end on May 21. Click here for the SAV principal, VP recruitment notification. For further details, interested candidates are advised to visit the official BPSC website.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

