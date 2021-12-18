Last Updated:

South Central Railway Invites Applications To Fill 21 Group C Posts Against Sports Quota

South Central Railway has invited applications to fill 21 group C posts against sports quota. Recruitment details, age limit & eligibility can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
South Central Railway

Image: PTI


Indian Railways Recruitment: South Central Railway has announced its latest recruitment drive for Group C posts by releasing a notification on December 18, 2021. The applications are being invited for recruitment of sportsperson against sports quota. All those candidates who want to apply for Group C posts can check the eligibility, number of posts, and other recruitment details here. Candidates will have to apply for 21 posts through the official website of South Central Railway on scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The important dates have been mentioned below.

South Central Railway Recruitment: Important Dates

  • The recruitment notification has been released on December 18, 2021.
  • The registration process for the recruitment drive has been started on December 18, 2021.
  • The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is January 17, 2022.

South Central Railway vacancy: Eligibility Criteria and Application fees

Minimum required eligibility is that candidates should be 10th pass or SSC or equivalent with ITI for Grade Pay Rs. 1,900. For other categories in Grade Pay ₹2000/ ₹1900 is 12th (+2 stage) or intermediate or equivalent examination. The upper age limit should be 25 years. For candidates falling under general category, the processing fee is Rs. 500 and for candidates belonging to SC/ST communities, women, minorities and economically backward classes the application fee charged will be Rs. 250.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the candidate's performance. For game skill, physical fitness, and coach’s observation during trails, the maximum marks are 40. The maximum marks are 50 for assessment of recognized sports achievement as per norms, and educational qualification marks are 10. 

Here is how to apply 

  • The four stages for submission are registration, personal details/education, uploading of pictures and paying application fee.
  • Candidates will at first have to visit the official website www.scr.indian railways.gov.in
  • On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "Online/e-application for sports quota recruitment 2021-22 link"
  • Candidates will then be able to download the detailed notification available in the webpage.
  • Candidates will then have to click on the new registration link and then fill in all the required details like name, mobile number, email ID.
  • Candidates will receive OTP on their mobile number, they should enter the same and click on submit.
  • The application form will be opened up on screen, candidates should fill in the required details, upload pictures and attach documents.
  • In the last step, candidates will have to pay the application fee.
READ | East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 2206 posts; check details
READ | Southern Railway Recruitment: Apply for various posts under sports quota; check details
READ | Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Here's how to check application status for 3093 posts
READ | RRB: Railway aspirants raise concerns over delay in Group D, NTPC recruitment on Twitter
Tags: South Central Railway, Group C, Indian Railways
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND