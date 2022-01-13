Last Updated:

South East Central Railway To Conduct Walk-in-interview For 75 Paramedical Posts

South East Central railway through its latest recruitment drive has announced that it will select a total of 75 candidates for various paramedical posts.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
South East Central railway

Image: PTI


South East Central Railway is inviting applications for group C posts. Candidates who want to apply for Para Medical Staff posts can check the eligibility now. Walk-in interview dates have been mentioned here. Through this recruitment drive, the railway aims to fill in 75 posts of the organization. Candidates will be selected on contract basis for Central Hospital, South East Central Railway, Bilaspur. The eligibility, interview dates, and also selection process details can be checked here. 

Railway Recruitment: Check details here

  • Staff Nurse: 49 Posts
  • Lab Assistant: 7 Posts
  • Dresser: 6 Posts
  • Pharmacist: 4 Posts
  • X-Ray technician: 3 Posts
  • Lab Superintendent: 2 Posts
  • Dental Hygienist: 1 Post
  • Physiotherapist: 1 Post
  • Audio-cum-Speech Therapist: 1 Post
  • Refractionist: 1 Post

RRB Recruitment: Check Interview Dates 

  • For Staff Nurse post: January 18, 19, 20, 21, 2022
  • For Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, and Dresser post: January 22, 2022
  • For Lab Superintendent, Lab Assistant, Dental Hygienist, Physiotherapist, Audio-cum-speech therapist, refractionist post: January 24, 25, 2022

Eligibility, Age Limit and Selection Process

The minimum required age to apply is different for all the posts. Overall the minimum age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. Educational qualification required for each post is different, however, the minimum required is 10+2 and diploma. The selection process will comprise of walk-in interview in person at office of the Medical Director, Central Hospital, SEC Railway, Bilaspur.

Documents required while applying

  • Two recent passport size photograph- self attested
  • Educational/Technical/Professional qualifications certificate from well recognized institution
  • Certificate indicating date of birth
  • Certificate of experience and no objection certificate from previous employer
  • Aadhar card and pan card

South Eastern Railway Recruitment: Applications Invited Under Sports Quota

South Eastern Railway is inviting applications from sportspersons for vacancies against the sports quota. Interested candidates can check the legibility here and will have to apply online. The application submission should be done through the official website of RRC South Eastern Railway on rrcser.co.in. The registration process for this recruitment drive has started on January 3, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 21 candidates will be selected to fill up vacant posts in the organization.  Interested candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline. The last date or deadline to apply for residents of North Eastern states, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshwadeep is February 11, 2022. 

READ | Haryana Health Dept Recruitment 2022: Apply for 980 MO posts; here's direct link to apply
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 187 posts ends today, check vacancy details
READ | South Central Railway invites applications to fill 21 group C posts against sports quota
READ | South Eastern Railway Recruitment: Applications invited under sports quota; see details
READ | In J&K, Northern Army Commander makes surprise visit to Anantnag railway station
Tags: Railway recruitment, Rrb, south eastern railway recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND