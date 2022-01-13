South East Central Railway To Conduct Walk-in-interview For 75 Paramedical Posts

South East Central Railway is inviting applications for group C posts. Candidates who want to apply for Para Medical Staff posts can check the eligibility now. Walk-in interview dates have been mentioned here. Through this recruitment drive, the railway aims to fill in 75 posts of the organization. Candidates will be selected on contract basis for Central Hospital, South East Central Railway, Bilaspur. The eligibility, interview dates, and also selection process details can be checked here.

Railway Recruitment: Check details here

Staff Nurse: 49 Posts

Lab Assistant: 7 Posts

Dresser: 6 Posts

Pharmacist: 4 Posts

X-Ray technician: 3 Posts

Lab Superintendent: 2 Posts

Dental Hygienist: 1 Post

Physiotherapist: 1 Post

Audio-cum-Speech Therapist: 1 Post

Refractionist: 1 Post

RRB Recruitment: Check Interview Dates

For Staff Nurse post: January 18, 19, 20, 21, 2022

For Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, and Dresser post: January 22, 2022

For Lab Superintendent, Lab Assistant, Dental Hygienist, Physiotherapist, Audio-cum-speech therapist, refractionist post: January 24, 25, 2022

Eligibility, Age Limit and Selection Process

The minimum required age to apply is different for all the posts. Overall the minimum age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. Educational qualification required for each post is different, however, the minimum required is 10+2 and diploma. The selection process will comprise of walk-in interview in person at office of the Medical Director, Central Hospital, SEC Railway, Bilaspur.

Documents required while applying

Two recent passport size photograph- self attested

Educational/Technical/Professional qualifications certificate from well recognized institution

Certificate indicating date of birth

Certificate of experience and no objection certificate from previous employer

Aadhar card and pan card

South Eastern Railway Recruitment: Applications Invited Under Sports Quota

South Eastern Railway is inviting applications from sportspersons for vacancies against the sports quota. Interested candidates can check the legibility here and will have to apply online. The application submission should be done through the official website of RRC South Eastern Railway on rrcser.co.in. The registration process for this recruitment drive has started on January 3, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 21 candidates will be selected to fill up vacant posts in the organization. Interested candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline. The last date or deadline to apply for residents of North Eastern states, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshwadeep is February 11, 2022.