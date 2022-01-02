South Eastern Railway Recruitment: Applications Invited Under Sports Quota; See Details

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: South Eastern Railway is inviting applications from sportspersons for vacancies against the sports quota. Interested candidates can check the legibility here and will have to apply online. The application submission should be done through the official website of RRC South Eastern Railway on rrcser.co.in. The registration process for this recruitment drive is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 3, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 21 candidates will be selected to fill up 21 posts in the organization.

Interested candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline. The last date or deadline to apply for residents of North Eastern states, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshwadeep is February 11, 2022. Candidates can check the age limit here. Minimum required eligibility can be checked from the official notification.

Age Limit

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years

The upper age limit is 25 years (as of January 1, 2022)

Selection process and exam fee

The selection will depend upon performance in sports trials followed by certificate (sports and educational) verification by a duly constituted recruitment committee of this railway. The exam fee charged from UR/OBC candidates will be Rs. 500. The exam fees for SC/ST/PwD category candidates is Rs. 250. Money should be paid by issuing Bank draft/ IPO in favour of FA&CAO, South Eastern Railway, Garden Reach-700043, payable at GPO/ Kolkata.

Recruitment details: Official notification highlights

Notification with complete details will be published in the Employment News. Candidates can also view the complete notification and the Application Form along with Annexure on the Railway Recruitment Cell, South Eastern Railway’s official website www.rrcser.co.in. Filled in applications along with all necessary documents and participation certificates, should be made available at the Railway Recruitment Cell, Garden Reach, Kolkata-700043, by post or in hand, on or before the closing date as mentioned above.

Here is how to apply

Candidates will first have to visit the official website www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in

On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "Online/e-application for sports quota recruitment 2021-22 link"

Candidates will then be able to download the detailed notification available on the webpage.

Candidates will then have to click on the new registration link and then fill in all the required details like name, mobile number, email ID

The application form will be opened up on the screen, candidates should fill in the required details, upload pictures and attach documents.

In the last step, candidates will have to pay the application fee.

Image: PTI