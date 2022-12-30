South Eastern Railway Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 1785 Apprentice Posts; See Key Details

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: South Eastern Railway has started the recruitment process for apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of RRC SER at rrcser.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, as many as 1,785 posts in the organisation will be filled. According to the schedule, the registration process started on December 27 and will close on February 2, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having Matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in the 10+2 examination system) from a recognised board with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and having an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT are eligible to apply for the posts.

Application fees

As per the official information, the application fee is Rs 100, which is non-refundable.

Candidates can pay the application fees through the "Payment Gateway" while filling out the online application form.

Debit/credit cards, internet banking, UPI, or e-Wallets can be used to make the payment.

Selection Process

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a merit list prepared (trade-wise) with regard to all candidates who apply on the basis of the notification in their respective trades.

The authority would prepare the merit list for each trade based on the percentage of marks obtained in matriculation with a minimum of 50% (aggregate) marks.

For the purpose of calculating the percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks in any one subject or group of subjects.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the offical website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process and fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Then take a printout of the application form for future needs.

Image: PTI/ Representative