Southern Railway Recruitment: Apply For 3,154 Apprentice Posts; Check Eligibility & More

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: The Southern Railway is recruiting candidates for apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Southern Railway at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is October 31, 2022. Through this recruitment process, a total of 3,154 posts in the organisation will be filled.

Vacancy Details

Carriage & Wagon Workshop/Perambur - 1,343 Posts

Central Workshop/Ponmalai - 527 Posts

Trichy and S&T Workshop/Podanur - 1,287 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Fitter, Machinist, MMV, Turner, Diesel Mechanic, Carpenter, Painter, Trimmer, Welder(G&E), Wireman, Advance Welder & R&AC - Should have passed 12th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10, +2 system of education with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Electrician, 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under the 10 + 2 system of education with science as one of the subjects or its equivalent and an ITI course in the relevant trade in a government-recognised ITI.

Electronics Mechanic: 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under the 10 + 2 system of education with Science (Physics and Chemistry) and Mathematics or its equivalent and an ITI course in the relevant trade in a government-recognised ITI.

PASAA - 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10 +2 System of education & National Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training in "Computer Operator and Programming Assistant.''

Selection Process

The selection of the posts will be done on the basis of the merit list prepared with respect to all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as the application fee.

Payment of the application fee will be done through an online mode.

SC/ST/PwBD/woman candidates are exempt from paying any fees.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - October 01, 2022

Last Date of Online Application - October 31, 2022

Southern Railway 2022: Here's how to apply for Apprentice posts

Step 1: In order to apply, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the requirement documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Click on the "Submit" button

Step 7: Then, take a printout of the form for future use

Image: Unsplash/Representative