×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 06:23 IST

SSB Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Application begins today for 786 vacancies

State Selection Board, Odisha, has announced the commencement of the application process for Lecturers' posts. There are 786 vacancies. Apply now.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jobs
Jobs | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

State Selection Board, Odisha, has announced the commencement of the application process for Lecturers' posts. Interested candidates can submit their applications starting from March 20, with the deadline set for April 19. Applications are to be submitted online through the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 786 vacancies for the position of Lecturers. Applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying. As per the SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 guidelines, candidates should be aged between 21 and 42 years as of January 1, 2024. Additionally, candidates must hold a Master's degree in the relevant field from a recognized college or university, with a minimum of 55% marks or the equivalent grade.

Advertisement

The selection process for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 will involve a written test, career assessment, and viva-voce test, collectively determining the candidates' suitability for the position.

Candidates applying for the position are required to pay an application fee of ₹500 for the Unreserved / SEBC category, while candidates from Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe and PwD categories need to pay ₹200 only.

Advertisement

Click here to read notification. 

How to apply for Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2024?

To apply for the Lecturer position, candidates can follow these steps:
1. Visit the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in
2. Click on the Apply online link on the homepage
3. Select “Advertisement No.04/2024: Recruitment of Lecturers for Non-Government Aided Colleges of the State”
4. Register and proceed with the application process
5. Pay the application fee
6. Upload all the necessary documents
7. Submit the form and retain a printout for future reference.

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 06:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

EVM Explainer

Can EVMs Be Tampered?

4 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
NCPCR Chairman

NCPCR Slams Mamata Govt

5 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia shares surge

11 minutes ago
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Kim Threatens US

12 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar Update

14 minutes ago
Thalapathy Vijay

GOAT's Climax Scene

20 minutes ago
Noida Viral Video: Couple Thrashed After Their Bike Hits Car

Noida Viral Video

21 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

22 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

23 minutes ago
Boeing 737 Max Plain

Boeing

34 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

MNS To Join NDA?

37 minutes ago
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies

DSSSB Peon vacancy

40 minutes ago
Karnataka BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje; Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Remark on B'luru Blast

an hour ago
New political alliance seems to be developing in Maharashtra

Uddhav on BJPMNS Alliance

an hour ago
NASDAQ can play key role in enhancing global investor participation in Indian economy, says top official

Nasdaq shares dip

an hour ago
Uttarakhand CM, Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Meets CM Dhami

an hour ago
Suriya and Bobby Deol

Suriya Lauds Bobby Deol

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News12 hours ago

  2. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News12 hours ago

  3. Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC Against ED Summons in Excise Policy Case

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Western Leaders Refuse to Call Putin ‘President,’ Kremlin Responds

    World13 hours ago

  5. Man from Majority Community Gets Thrashed in Hyderabad

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo