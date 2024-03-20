Advertisement

State Selection Board, Odisha, has announced the commencement of the application process for Lecturers' posts. Interested candidates can submit their applications starting from March 20, with the deadline set for April 19. Applications are to be submitted online through the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 786 vacancies for the position of Lecturers. Applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying. As per the SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 guidelines, candidates should be aged between 21 and 42 years as of January 1, 2024. Additionally, candidates must hold a Master's degree in the relevant field from a recognized college or university, with a minimum of 55% marks or the equivalent grade.

The selection process for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024 will involve a written test, career assessment, and viva-voce test, collectively determining the candidates' suitability for the position.

Candidates applying for the position are required to pay an application fee of ₹500 for the Unreserved / SEBC category, while candidates from Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe and PwD categories need to pay ₹200 only.

Click here to read notification.

How to apply for Odisha Lecturer Recruitment 2024?

To apply for the Lecturer position, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in

2. Click on the Apply online link on the homepage

3. Select “Advertisement No.04/2024: Recruitment of Lecturers for Non-Government Aided Colleges of the State”

4. Register and proceed with the application process

5. Pay the application fee

6. Upload all the necessary documents

7. Submit the form and retain a printout for future reference.