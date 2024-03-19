Advertisement

The State Selection Board, Odisha, has commenced the application process for 1061 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) Posts. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications online through the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in. The deadline for submitting applications is April 18. Interested individuals can apply online on the official website-ssbodisha.ac.in.

Details of vacancies for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024:

- The recruitment aims to fill 1061 Post Graduate Teacher positions.

Advertisement

Age limit for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024:

- Applicants must be between 21 years and 38 years of age.

Selection process for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024:

- Selection will be based on a written test and a career assessment.

Advertisement

Application fee for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024:

- Candidates from the Unreserved / SEBC category are required to pay ₹500, while candidates from Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe and PwD categories need to pay only ₹200.

Click here for application link and notification.

Advertisement

Here's how to apply for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024:

1. Visit the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in

2. Click on the Apply online link on the homepage

3. Select "Online Application for Recruitment to the Posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Non-Govt. Aided Higher Secondary Schools of Odisha"

4. Complete the registration process

5. Pay the application fee

6. Upload all necessary documents

7. Submit the form and retain a printout for future reference.

Advertisement

This recruitment drive provides a valuable opportunity for eligible candidates to contribute to the education sector in Odisha.