SSB Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 399 Constable Posts; 10th Pass Can Apply; See Details

SSB Recruitment 2022: The Sashatra Seema Bal is recruiting candidates for constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official site of the SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 399 posts of Constable (General Duty) under the sports quota for the year 2022 will be filled. According to the official notice, the last date to apply for the posts is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in employment news, except for remote areas. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to apply for the SSB Recruitment 2022.

SSB Recruitment Official Notice - Click here

SSB Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board or institute. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 and 23 years old.

SSB Recruitment: Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 only as application fees through an Indian postal order or demand draft.

SC/ST and female candidates are exempt from paying fees. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of the SSB.

Salary

Pay Matrix: Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 23 years are eligible to apply for the posts.

SSB Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application and upload the required details.

Step 4: Then, pay the application fee and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)