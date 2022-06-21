SSC: 70,000 Vacancies To Be Filled Soon, Appointment For 42K Posts To Be Completed In 2022

SSC Recruitment 2022: In an important notification released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), it has been announced that it will soon fill 70,000 additional vacancies. Notifications for specific exams will be published in the due course of time. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice issued by the SSC, "The Commission, in its continuous efforts to expedite the recruitment process, will be taking up the process of filling about 70,000 additional vacancies." Notices of specific examinations will be uploaded on its website in due course. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Appointment for 42K posts by December

Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) also made an announcement on Sunday. It says recruitment for 42,000 posts will be completed before December 2022. The Staff Selection Commission has also planned that 67,768 posts will be filled through the upcoming examination as soon as possible.

Appointment letters for over 15K posts in next couple of months

"More employment opportunities in Government of India as #SSC to soon complete process for issuance of appointment letters for 15,247 posts; letters to be issued by different departments in the next couple of months. Furthermore, 42,000 appointments are to be completed before December 2022, "read the tweet.

More employment opportunities in Government of India as #SSC to soon complete process for issuance of appointment letters for 15,247 posts; letters to be issued by different departments in the next couple of months.



1/n — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 19, 2022

SSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for SSC Vacancy

Step 1: After the commencement of the application process, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Candidates then need to pay the application fees (if any).

Step 5: Submit the form and proceed.

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future use.

Image: PTI/ Representative