SSC Announces Schedule For CHSL, MTS, SI And CPO Exams 2023; Check Here

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for conducting its three important recruitment exams. In the latest SSC exam calendar, the exam schedule for SSC CHSL 2023 exam, MTS 2023 exam and SSC CPO exam 2023 has been given. Candidates willing to appear for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Posts, Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff or Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Posts and for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Posts can note down the exam dates.

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023- 02 August to 22 August 2023

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023- 01 September to 29 September 2023

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023- 03 October to 06 October 2023

SSC CHSL Notification 2023

SSC CHSL 2023 Notification is expected to be released in the month of May or June 2023 as the exam is scheduled to be held in August. Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university would be able to apply for SSC CHSL 2023 Exam.

SSC MTS Notification 2023

The SSC MTS notification for Group B and Group C posts is expected to be published in the month of June or July 2023 on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who have passed class 10th exams will be able to apply for the posts.

SSC SI CPO Notification 2023

SSC CPO SI notification 2023 is expected to be released in the month of August since the exam is scheduled from October 3 to 6 2023. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in for regular updates.

SSC CHSL 2021 Final Results out

In other news, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2021 final results on its official website- ssc.nic.in. A total of 5998 candidates have been recommended for appointment against 6013 vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the last tier of the exam can check their results online. Click here to know more. The list of qualified candidates has also been uploaded to the official website.