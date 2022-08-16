SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Call Letters

SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 Recruitment: Staff Selection Commission, also known as SSC has released the hall tickets for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 3 examination. All the candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can download SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 Admit Card now. It has been uploaded on the official website of SSC and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same, candidates will have to be ready with the registration number and password. The exam, as per official information, will take place on August 21 at test centres across the country. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ssc.nic.in.

Follow these steps to download SSC CGL tier 3 admit card

Step 1: To download the SSC CGL 2021 admit card, registered candidates should go to the official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should go to the admit card tab

Step 3: Then they should select the region they applied for

Step 4: Post selecting the same, candidates will be redirected to a different website

Step 5: Then candidates will have to log in by entering the required details

Step 6: Download the admit card and go through the details

Step 7: Candidates should take its printout and carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall ticket (CLICK HERE)

Check exam-day guidelines here