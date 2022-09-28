SSC CGL 2022: Commission Releases Notice For Exam, Application Process Ends On Oct 8

SSC CGL 2022: In an important notice released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), it has issued a list of guidelines that candidates are required to follow for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL), 2022. According to the schedule, the last date to apply is October 8, 2022.

The official notification released by the SSC stated that the candidates must not wait until the last minute to submit their online application and submit it before the closing date to avoid the possibility of disconnection or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic. It further said that the official portal may take time to load in case of huge traffic, and it might lead to candidates missing their chance to fill in and submit the forms To avoid such situations, candidates should fill out the application form before the deadline.

Also, the Commission has confirmed that there would be no extension for the last date to submit the application form. The scheme and syllabus of the examination and the mode of selection for the CGLE 2022 are different from the CGLE 2021, as has been mentioned in the CGLE 2022 notice. Further, it said that there will be no scrutiny of applications for eligibility and other aspects at the time of examination, and therefore, candidates will be selected provisionally.

"After scrutiny of the certificates/ documents of EQs/ caste/ category, etc., if any claim made in the application is not substantiated by valid certificates/ documents, the candidature of the candidate will be canceled/rejected by the User Departments/Organizations. In such a scenario, the candidate will be solely responsible for the same, and the Commission will not have any responsibility. Any grievance received in this regard in any form, like post, fax, email, by hand, etc., shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected," SSC said.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)