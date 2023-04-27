SSC CGL 2022: Over 36,000 Vacancies Notified, Important Notices Issued For Candidates

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified a total of 36,012 vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022. The final vacancy for CGLE 2022 has been uploaded on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Earlier, it was expected that SSC will notify around 20,000 vacancies. However, the number of vacancies for SSC CGL 2022 is 36012. Candidates can check state-wise and zone-wise vacancy details for each post on the official website. Alternatively, a direct link to check SSC CGL 2022 final vacancy has also been given here.

SSC CGL 2022 option cum preference form out

SSC has also released the Options form for Preference of Department/ Ministry / OfficeSSC CGL 2022. Candidates can check the sample form and fill out the form online. Click here to know more.

Tier 2 Exam for Group B & Group C posts was held from March 2 to 7, 2023. SSC has notified to conduct SSC CGL in two tiers only on the updated syllabus as uploaded on the website. The SSC CGL 2022 Result is expected to be declared soon.

SSC in its latest notice on April 26 has released a corrigendum regarding SSC CGL tier 2 exam pattern. "Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I i.e. Computer Knowledge Test is mandatory but qualifying in nature. However, while shortlisting the candidates for the posts where Computer Proficiency is prescribed i.e. Assistant Section Officer in CSS, MEA & AFHQ, Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines, Assistant in Indian Meteorological Department (Ministry of Earth Sciences), Inspector (CGST & Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner) & Executive Assistant in CBIC, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant in Department of Post and Upper Division Clerk in National Fire Service College (Ministry of Home Affairs), higher qualifying standards will be set in comparison to other posts,” the notice reads.

SSC CGL 2022 notification was released on September 17, 2022 and the last date to apply was October 13. SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam was heeld from December 1 to 13, 2022. CGLE Tier 2 exam 2022 was held from March 2 to 7, 2023. The results are expected soon.

SSC CGL 2023 Details

SSC has already released the notification for SSC CGL 2023 exam. The online application process began on April 3 and the last date to apply for SSC CGLE 2023 is May 3. Candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.