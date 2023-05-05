SSC CGL 2023: Application Fee Payment And Correction Window Deadlines Extended, Check Here

SSC CGLE 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the deadlines for making fee payments for SSC CGL 2023 exam. Aspirants who have registered for the Combined Graduate Level Exam should note that the deadline to make online fee payment has been extended to 11 pm on May 5. Earlier, the deadline was May 4.

SSC CGLE 2023 fee payment deadline extended

The SSC CGL 2023 registration window closed on May 3. As per the latest notice, the last date and time for generating offline challan are extended from May 4 to May 5 (11 pm). The deadline for payment through challan (during bank working hours) has been extended from May 5 to May 6.

Moreover, the window for SSC CGLE application correction including online payment will be open from May 10 to 11 (11 pm). Earlier, it was scheduled for May 7 and 8.

Click here to read the official notice

Click here to read SSC CGLE 2023 notification

SSC CGL 2023

SSC Conducts the CGLE every year. Candidates have to clear tier 1 and 2 exams. The minimum required qualification to apply is graduation. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university. The SSC CGL exam is conducted to fill up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations. In the document verification round, candidates will have to be present with the relevant certificates such as mark sheets for all three years of graduation/ provisional certificate/ degree of graduation in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be canceled by the Commission.