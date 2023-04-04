Last Updated:

SSC CGL 2023 Notification Out; Registration Begins For CGLE 2023, Here's Direct Link

SSC CGL 2023 notification has been released at ssc.nic.in. The online application process for SSC CGLE 2023 has also begun. See how to apply.

Nandini Verma
ssc cgl 2023

Image: Unsplash


SSC CGL 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Exam Notification 2023. With the release of SSC CGL Notification 2023, the online application for the exam has also begun. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam should visit the official website- ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is May 3, 2023.  Candidates can make corrections in their application forms from May 7 to 8. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 will be held in July. 

SSC CGL 2023 Notification

Click here to apply online

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the SSC CGLE 2023 should have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates must be aged not less than 21 years to apply for the CGL exam. Check the SSC CGL official notification 2023 for more details. 

SSC CGL 2023 Important Dates

  • SSC CGL notification release date is April 3, 2023
  • The registration will begin on April 3, 2023
  • The deadline to apply is May 3, 2023
  • Application correction window- May 7, 8
  • SSC CGL 2023 exam is to be conducted from July 14 to 27

How to apply for SSC CGL Exam 2023

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in. 
  • On the homepage, click on 'Apply online' tab
  • Now click on the application link given beside SSC CGL 2023 exam 
  • Register yourself by providing the required details on SSC homepage 
  • Now log in using the credentials 
  • Fill up the SSC CGL exam form 2023
  • Upload the required documents and images properly 
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.
