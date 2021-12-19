SSC CGL, CHSL 2021-22 Exams Dates Out; Check SSC Annual Exam Calendar Here

SSC CGL CHSL Exam 2022: Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative annual calendar of upcoming examinations on December 17, 2021. These exams are scheduled to be conducted between April 2022 and June 2023. Candidates who got themselves registered or will be registering themselves can check the exam calendar now. It has been uploaded on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the tentative date of the advertisement for the exams, closing date of application, and date of exam can be checked here.

Here is the direct link to check the calendar

SSC CGL and SSC CHSL 2021 Preliminary exam: Details

Staff Selection Commission has also released dates for two of the SSC recruitment exams that attract most applications. As per the schedule, the combined graduate level preminary exam (CGL)-2021 will be conducted in April 2022 and the combined higher secondary level tier-I exam (CHSL)-2021 is scheduled to be conducted in May 2022. Interested candidates must know that the application process for CGL-2021 will begin from December 23, 2021. The application process for CHSL-2021 is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2022. SSC Exam Calendar 2021-22 that has been released on December 17 also mentions dates of some pending 2021 exams and upcoming exams. Candidates are informed that all the examination dates are for 2022-23 and no CBE exam/written exam will be held in the remaining days of the year.

The registration for the tier 1 phase of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam will begin on December 23, 2021. The minimum required qualification to apply is graduation. SSC CGL will be conducted to fill up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations. In the document verification round, candidates will have to be present with the relevant certificates such as mark sheets for all the three years of graduation/ provisional certificate/ degree of graduation in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission.

