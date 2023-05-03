SSC CGL Exam 2023: Last Date To Apply For CGLE Today, Here's How To Register

SSC CGL 2023 registration: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2023 today, May 3. SSC CGL notification 2023 was released on April 3 and the registrations began the same day with its release. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam should visit the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their SSCC CGL 2023 application forms from May 7 to 8. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 will be held in July. SSC CGL 2023 exam is to be conducted from July 14 to 27. See the steps to apply for CGLE 2023 below.

How to apply for SSC CGL Exam 2023

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, register yourself by providing the details

Now log in using the credentials

Fill up the SSC CGL exam form 2023

Upload the required documents and images properly

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

SSC CGL 2023 Notification

Direct link to apply for SSC CGL 2023

SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the SSC CGLE 2023 should have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Candidates must be aged not less than 21 years to apply for the CGL exam. Check the SSC CGL official notification 2023 for more details.