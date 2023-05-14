Last Updated:

SSC CGL Final Result 2022 Declared; 1.8 Lakh Candidates Pass; Direct Link, Cut Off Here

SSC CGL Final Result 2022 has been declared at ssc.nic.in. A total of 1.8 lakh candidates have been shortlisted for appointment. Check cut off marks, link here.

SSC CGL final result 2022

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results of Combined Graduate Level Exams 2022. Candidates who appeared for the last level of the exam can check their SSC CGL final results 2022 online. The results are uploaded on the official website- ssc.nic.in. A total of 1.8 lakh candidates have been selected for appointment.

Click here for SSC CGL 2022 Result Notice.

Click here for revised vacancies of SSC CGLE 2022

SS CGL tier 1 results were declared on February 9, 2023. SSC CGL tier 2 exam was conducted from March 2 to 7. Based on the aggregate performance in Section-I and Section-II of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination, candidates were shortlisted for evaluation of Section-III i.e. Computer Knowledge Test (CKT) Module and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). The candidates, who did not qualify in Section-I + Section-II, were not eligible for evaluation of Section-III.

Check SSC CGL 2022 cut-off marks

 

How to check SSC CGL Result 2022

  • Step 1: Go to the SSC official website at ssc.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab
  • Step 3: Now click on CGL tab. Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the CGL result link
  • Step 4: A PDF will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should check and download the list.
  • Direct link to check SSC CGL Results 2022
