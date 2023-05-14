SSC CGL Final Result 2022 Declared; 1.8 Lakh Candidates Pass; Direct Link, Cut Off Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results of Combined Graduate Level Exams 2022. Candidates who appeared for the last level of the exam can check their SSC CGL final results 2022 online. The results are uploaded on the official website- ssc.nic.in. A total of 1.8 lakh candidates have been selected for appointment.

SS CGL tier 1 results were declared on February 9, 2023. SSC CGL tier 2 exam was conducted from March 2 to 7. Based on the aggregate performance in Section-I and Section-II of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination, candidates were shortlisted for evaluation of Section-III i.e. Computer Knowledge Test (CKT) Module and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). The candidates, who did not qualify in Section-I + Section-II, were not eligible for evaluation of Section-III.

