SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2021 Released, Click On Direct Link To Download

SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021: Staff Selection Commission, also known as SSC, has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2021. To be noted that the tier 1 result has already been released on the official website on July 5, 2022. All those candidates who took the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination can check the final answer key now. It has been uploaded to the official website ssc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

SSC CGL Tier 1: Check important dates here

Staff Selection Commission conducted the Tier 1 examination on July 4, 2022

Result was released on July 5, 2022

Answer key has been released on July 14, 2022

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 14.07.2022 (07:00PM) to 12.08.2022 (07:00PM)”, reads the official notification.

SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)”

Step 3: Candidates should key in their login credentials and log in

Step 4: Download the answer key and take a printout

Follow these steps to check SSC CGL Tier 1 merit list 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Results tab given on the top of homepage

Step 3: Click on CGL tab and click on the SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2021 link

Step 4: A PDF file will open that will have list of qualified candidates

Step 5: Scroll down and check your name/ roll number in the list

