SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2021 Released, Click On Direct Link To Download

SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 has been released on the official website on July 14, 2022. Registered candidates can check it by following these steps.

Ruchika Kumari
SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021

Image: Shutterstock


 

SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021: Staff Selection Commission, also known as SSC, has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2021. To be noted that the tier 1 result has already been released on the official website on July 5, 2022. All those candidates who took the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination can check the final answer key now. It has been uploaded to the official website ssc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. 

SSC CGL Tier 1: Check important dates here

  • Staff Selection Commission conducted the Tier 1 examination on July 4, 2022
  • Result was released on July 5, 2022
  • Answer key has been released on July 14, 2022

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 14.07.2022 (07:00PM) to 12.08.2022 (07:00PM)”, reads the official notification.

SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key: How to check

  • Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)”
  • Step 3: Candidates should key in their login credentials and log in
  • Step 4: Download the answer key and take a printout
  • Here is the direct link to check answer key 

Follow these steps to check SSC CGL Tier 1 merit list 2021

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on the Results tab given on the top of homepage
  • Step 3: Click on CGL tab and click on the SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2021 link 
  • Step 4: A PDF file will open that will have list of qualified candidates
  • Step 5: Scroll down and check your name/ roll number in the list

Here's how to check cutoff details

  • Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notice link that reads, ' Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021 – Declaration of Result of Tier-I for short-listing candidates to appear in Tier-II & Tier-III Examination.'
  • Step 3: A PDF file would open with the respective posts.
  • Step 4: The SSC CGL result PDF will have details of result and cutoffs of all posts
