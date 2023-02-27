SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard, Final Answer Key Releasing Today, Check Tier 2 Schedule Here

SSC CGL 2023: Staff Selection Commission will on Monday, February 27 release SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 scorecard. Candidates who have taken the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2022 will be able to check their scores online at ssc.nic.in. SSC has already announced the CGL results on 9th February. The final answer key based on which the SSC CGL tier 1 result was prepared will also be uploaded on the website today.

The link to check individual scores for the SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be active from February 27 to March 13, 2023. Candidates will have to log in to the SSC website using their registered ID and password. SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted in a computer-based test mode from 1st to 13th December 2022. Candidates must note that the SSC CGL tier 2 exam will be held from 2nd to 7th March.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022

A total of 25071 candidates have cleared the SSC CGL tier 1 exam for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, 1149 for the post of Junior Statistical Officer, and 360432 for posts other than AAO & JSO. The result of the following 134 candidates has been kept withheld in compliance with various court orders

SSC CGL Scorecard 2022: How to check

Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the 'Result' tab on the official website.

Now click on the 'CGL' tab

A notice dated 21-02-2023 regarding the CGL tier-1 scorecard will be available

Click on the link to check the scores or simply log in using your credentials

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam pattern revised

SSC in its recent notice has informed the candidates about changes in the CGL tier 2 exam pattern. SSC CGLE tier 2 will be conducted for a total duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes only. Earlier, candidates used to get 120 minutes each to attempt 4 papers. From this year onwards, the SSC CGL tier 2 exam will be conducted in 2 sessions for paper 1. Session 1 will be divided into three sections. Candidates will get one hour each to complete the first and second sections. This section will get automatically closed after one hour. Candidates must complete the first section within this time period. Section 3 (computer knowledge test) will be conducted for a duration of 15 minutes. Session 1 will end after the completion of this section. After completing session-1, candidates will have to re-register for session 2. The data entry speed test will be held in session 2. The duration of DEST will be 15 minutes. Check the revised exam pattern here.

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam schedule out

SSC has also released the detailed schedule of the CGL Tier 2 exam. As per the schedule, Paper-I (Section-I, II and Module-I of Section-III) will be held on March 2, 3, 6, and 7 in the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Paper-I (Module II of Section III) will be held in the second shift from 02:00 PM to 02:40 PM. Paper 2 and Paper 3 will be held in two shifts on March 4. Check the schedule here.