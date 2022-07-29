SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Call Letters

The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level or SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2021. The hall tickets that have been released on the official website are only for those candidates who have cleared the CGL Tier 1 exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the Combined graduate level exam can download their SSC CGL Tier 2 admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website - ssc.nic.in and can be downloaded by following these steps. The direct link to download admit cards has also been attached.

The hall tickets, which have been released, are for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exams that were conducted between August 8 and August 10, 2022. Before downloading CGL 2 admit card, Candidates must check the status of their application as well. In order to download call letters, candidates should be ready with their application number and other login details.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2021: Follow these steps to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL(TIER-II) 2021 TO BE HELD FROM 08/08/2022 TO 10/08/2022.'

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number and other details as asked

Step 4: Post submitting the details, SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Print a copy of it for exam day and future references

Here is the direct link to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2021

Candidates would be required to carry their SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card to the exam hall on the main day. Without this, they will not be allowed to write the paper. Along with an admit card, they should also carry a valid ID proof to the center. The official website reads, "In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination." For more details, candidates can go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in.