SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2020 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2020 admit card has been released on official website. Registered candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets.

Ruchika Kumari
SSC CGL

Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards for Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. The hall ticket which has been released is for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam which will be conducted on January 28 and 29, 2022. Before admit card release, candidates had option of checking application status on the official website ssc.nic.in or on the regional website(s) - sscsr.gov.in.  The direct link to download call letters have been attached below.

To be noted that admit cards have only been issued to those candidates whose applications have been accepted as per the rules of the exam. As of now, candidates can know the date, time, and place of examination now. The steps to check admit card and the list of official websites have been attached below. In order to check admit cards quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth.

SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card: Websites to check

  1. ssc.nic.in
  2. sscsr.gov.in

Here is how to check CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020

  • Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above
  • On the homepage, look for latest update section
  • Click on the link related to SSC CGL admit card 
  • Enter the registered ID and password/date of birth
  • The admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should go through the details, read the instructions carefully
  • Take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download admit card

To be noted that candidates will not be getting hard copies of hall tickets. They will have to take a printout of hall ticket and carry the same to the exam hall. Along with this, they should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. 

COVID protocol to be followed

Candidates should know that they will have to reach to the exam venue on date and time mentioned in hall ticket. The exam SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2020 will be conducted in offline mode. All the COVID guidelines will be followed at centre. Candidates will have to maintain social distance, wear masks at all time.

