SSC CHSL 2020 Skill Test To Be Conducted On This Date, Check Complete Schedule Here

SSC CHSL 2020 exam: Staff Selection Commission has announced the date for conducting skill test examination CHSL 2020. Candidates who have got themselves registered to take the exam can check the exam date now. The examination schedule has been uploaded on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The highlights of the schedule released can be checked here.

The CHSLE 2020 skill will be conducted on July 1, 2022. This year, a total of 45480 candidates qualified for the Examination's Tier-II (Descriptive Paper) that was conducted on January 9, 2022. The SSC CHSLE Tier II Result 2020 was announced on May 13, 2022. Here is the direct link to check schedule.

SSC Steno 2020 Skill Test- June 20 and 21, 2022

SSC CHSL 2020 Skill Test- July 1, 2022.

Admit Card release date has not been announced yet

SSC CHSL: Cut off details

According to the Commission's cut-off in "Tier-I + Tier-II," a total of 28,133 (twenty-eight thousand one hundred thirty-three) candidates have qualified (provisionally) for the DEST/Typing Test.

Candidates must note that the exact time, venue and other information of this skill test will be made available on the SSC admit cards. The results of the SSC CHSL and Steno 2020 Skill Test will be published shortly after these tests have been completed. Based on the candidate's performance, more will be shortlisted and are also expected to be called for Document Verification.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020 declared on Ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2022 on the official website. All those candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10 + 2) Tier 2 Exam 2020 can check their results now. The SSC CHSL Tier II result has been released by the Commission on May 13, 2022. All those candidates who have secured pass marks required in Tier 2 paper are now eligible to appear for the DEST, Typing Test under SSC CHSL 2020 Recruitment. The Tier 2 paper was conducted on January 9, 2022. Click on this link to check results.