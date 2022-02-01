SSC CHSL 2021 Notification Released On Official Website; Apply Online By March 7

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, February 1, released the SSC CHSL notification 2022 online. Candidates who are interested to apply for the SSC CHSL 2022 exam can fill out the application before March 7. The exam application form is available here. The SSC CHSL 2022 exam is a national-level exam that is held in several cities across India.

Interested candidates must check the eligibility criteria before filling out the SSC CHSL application form 2022. The tier-1 SSC CHSL 2022 exam will be conducted tentatively in May. before filling out the SSC CHSL 2022 application form, candidates are advised to have all the necessary documents and details ready.

SSC CHSL Exam important dates 2022

SSC CHSL 2022 notification release date- February 1

Availability of SSC CHSL application form 2022- February 1- March 7 (11 pm)

Last date and time for making online fee payment- March 8 (11 pm)

Last date for the generation of offline Challan- March 9(11 pm)

Last date for payment through Challan- March 10

SSC CHSL application correction facility 2022- March 11 to 15

SSC CHSL 2022 exam date for tier-1- May (Tentative)

Steps to fill SSC CHSL 2022 application form

For SSC CHSL 2022 online registration, click on the new user button and complete the registration process of SSC CHSL. Next, upload relevant scanned documents including a photo of file size 20 to 50 KB and signature of file size 10 to 20 KB. Interested applicants must fill in all the required details on the application form. Application fees can be paid through online payment options. The application fee for UR/OBC category is Rs. 100 and for others category it is nil. Before the final submission, check all the entered details in the SSC CHSL 2022 application form and submit it.

Candidates will have a choice to choose the examination centre as per their preferences. They can choose the centre while filling out the SSC CHSL application form 2022.