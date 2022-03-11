SSC CHSL 2022 Application Form Correction Window Opens; See How To Edit Form

SSC CHSL Application Correction: The online application correction window for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination has been opened by the Staff Selection Commission. All those candidates who want to make corrections in their application form can do so by visiting the official website - https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the correction window will remain open till 11 pm on March 15, 2022.

All those candidates who qualify in the competitive examination will be recruited for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/Departments/Offices of the Government of India. It is strongly advised that candidates must make required corrections in the application form before the closing hours in order to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing hours. Check key details below.

SSC CHSL Application Correction | Important Dates

Events Dates SSC CHSL application form 2022 correction window start date March 11, 2022 Last date of SSC CHSL application 2022 correction window March 15, 2022 SSC CHSL 2022 admit card date May 10, 2022 (Tentative) SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 exam date May 24, 2022 to June 10, 2022

SSC CHSL Application Correction: Application fees

SSC CHSL application correction fee is Rs 200 for corrected/modified application of CHSL for the first time

If a candidate is opting for correction and modification / re-submitting a second time then he/she will have to pay Rs 500.

According to SSC, the correction fee applies to everyone, candidates irrespective of gender/category.

SSC CHSL Application Correction 2022: Here's how to edit SSC CHSL Application form

Step 1: To make corrections in the application form, candidates need to visit the official SSC website - ssc.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, log in using credentials such as (registration number) and password and enter the captcha as shown in the figure.

Step 3: Now, click on the " Login " button.

" button. Step 4: Then, click on the " Modify Registration " tab.

" tab. Step 5: Enter the details to be modified.

Step 6: Then, candidates need to click on the "Final Submit" button.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative