SSC CHSL 2023 Notification Out; Check Exam Date, Eligibility, Registration Process Here

SSC CHSL Notification 2023: Staff Selection Commission released the SSC CHSL 2023 recruitment notification today. Candidates who are interested in applying for Combined Higher Secondary Level, CHSL 2023 exam will have to go to the official SSC website to check the notification. It has been uploaded on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL registration window is now open. Candidates can register online till June 8. SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held in August. SSC CHSL exam will be conducted from August 2 to 23.

SSC CHSL 2023

Candidates should know that the SSC CHSL will be based on a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. It is scheduled to be conducted in various test centers across the country. Only those candidates who will qualify SSC CHSL tier 1 examination will be eligible for the Tier-2 exam. The eligibility criteria can be checked in the official notification,

SSC CHSL 2023: Check eligibility criteria here

Candidates who will apply for SSC CHSL 2021 examination should have passed class 12 from a recognised board.

The minimum required age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years. However, there are certain relaxations for reserved category applicants in the age limit. Canddates falling in the OBC category will be getting three years relaxation in the upper age limit while SC, ST candidates will be getting five years relaxation.

SSC CHSLE 2023: Check Important Dates Here

SSC CHSL 2021 notification out on May 9

The SSC CHSL online registration begins on May 9, 2023

The deadline for onlline registration is June 8

Last date and time for making online fee payment 10-06-2023 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan 11-06-2023 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 12-06-2023

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges. 14-06-2023 to 15-06-2023 (23:00

SSC CHSL exam will be conducted from August 2 to 23.

SSC CHSL admit card will be released seven days before the exam

How to apply for SSC CHSLE 2023