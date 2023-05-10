SSC CHSL 2023 Notification Out; Check Exam Date, Eligibility, Registration Process Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
SSC CHSL Notification 2023: Staff Selection Commission released the SSC CHSL 2023 recruitment notification today. Candidates who are interested in applying for Combined Higher Secondary Level, CHSL 2023 exam will have to go to the official SSC website to check the notification. It has been uploaded on the official website ssc.nic.in.
SSC CHSL registration window is now open. Candidates can register online till June 8. SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held in August. SSC CHSL exam will be conducted from August 2 to 23.
Candidates should know that the SSC CHSL will be based on a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. It is scheduled to be conducted in various test centers across the country. Only those candidates who will qualify SSC CHSL tier 1 examination will be eligible for the Tier-2 exam. The eligibility criteria can be checked in the official notification,
Candidates who will apply for SSC CHSL 2021 examination should have passed class 12 from a recognised board.
The minimum required age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years. However, there are certain relaxations for reserved category applicants in the age limit. Canddates falling in the OBC category will be getting three years relaxation in the upper age limit while SC, ST candidates will be getting five years relaxation.