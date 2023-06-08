SSC CHSL 2023 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Apply Online At Ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSLE 2023: The registration window for Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2023 will close today, June 8. Candidates who are interested in applying for SSC CHSL 2023 exam should apply before the deadline today. Aspirants will have to go to the official SSC website- ssc.nic.in to apply. The SSC CHSL exam will be conducted from August 2 to 23.

How to apply for SSC CHSLE 2023

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Register yourself on the homepage

Log in using the registration number and date of birth

Fill out the SSC CHSLE 2023 form

Upload the required documents and images properly

Pay the application fees and submit the form.

SSC CHSL 2023

Candidates should be aware that the SSC CHSLE will be based on a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. It is scheduled to be conducted in various test centers across the country. Only those candidates who will qualify SSC CHSL tier 1 examination will be eligible for the Tier-2 exam. The eligibility criteria can be checked in the official notification.

SSC CHSLE 2023: Check Important Dates Here

SSC CHSL 2021 notification out on May 9

The SSC CHSL online registration begins on May 9, 2023

The deadline for online registration is June 8

Last date and time for making online fee payment 10-06-2023 (23:00)

Last date and time for the generation of offline Challan 11-06-2023 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 12-06-2023

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges. 14-06-2023 to 15-06-2023 (23:00

SSC CHSL exam will be conducted from August 2 to 23.

SSC CHSL admit card will be released seven days before the exam.

SSC CHSL 2023 Notification

SSC CHSL 2023 eligibility criteria

Candidates who will apply for SSC CHSL 2021 examination should have passed class 12 from a recognized board.

The minimum required age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years. However, there are certain relaxations for reserved category applicants within the age limit. Candidates falling in the OBC category will be getting three years of relaxation in the upper age limit while SC and ST candidates will be getting five years of relaxation.