SSC CHSL 2023 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Apply Online At Ssc.nic.in

Image: Shutterstock
SSC CHSLE 2023: The registration window for Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2023 will close today, June 8. Candidates who are interested in applying for SSC CHSL 2023 exam should apply before the deadline today. Aspirants will have to go to the official SSC website- ssc.nic.in to apply. The SSC CHSL exam will be conducted from August 2 to 23.
Candidates should be aware that the SSC CHSLE will be based on a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. It is scheduled to be conducted in various test centers across the country. Only those candidates who will qualify SSC CHSL tier 1 examination will be eligible for the Tier-2 exam. The eligibility criteria can be checked in the official notification.
Candidates who will apply for SSC CHSL 2021 examination should have passed class 12 from a recognized board.
The minimum required age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years. However, there are certain relaxations for reserved category applicants within the age limit. Candidates falling in the OBC category will be getting three years of relaxation in the upper age limit while SC and ST candidates will be getting five years of relaxation.
