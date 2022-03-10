SSC CHSL, CGL Tier 1 Exam Dates 2022 Announced At Ssc.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

SSC CHSL, CGL tier 1 exam date 2022: Staff Selection Committee on Wednesday, March 9 released the schedule for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 Tier-I and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021. The Commission has decided to conduct examinations in the months of April, May and June 2022. The schedule mentions that the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 Tier-I will begin on April 11 and will continue till April 21, 2022. Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination will begin from May 24 and will continue till June 10, 2022. Check SSC CGL date and SSC CHSL date notice highllights here.

SSC CHSL tier 1 exam date 2022 official notification reads, “The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.”

SSC selection post phase 9 exam date announced for UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab States

SSC on March 3, revised dates for the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021. The dates have been announced in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. To be noted that the SSC Phase 9 exams were postponed in these states in view of the Assembly elections being conducted in states.

The SSC schedule highlights that the Phase 9 exams will be conducted in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand. It is scheduled to be conducted on March 14, 15 and 16 in a computer-based test mode.“The computer based examination for selection posts examinations (Phase-IX), 2021, postponed earlier for the candidates who were allotted examination centres in the states of Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand and Punjab due to general elections (legislative assembly) will now be conducted on 14th 15th and 16th March 2022,” the SSC notice said.

Through SSC selection post phase 9 exam 2022, a total of 3261 vacancies available for the posts of Junior Seed Analyst, Chargeman, Accountant, Head Clerk, MTS, Sub-Editor, Driver, Librarian, Scientific Assistant, Conservation Assistant Technical, and others will be filled.