The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification and open applications for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2024 today. According to the SSC Tentative Calendar, the detailed notification will be released on April 2, 2024. Candidates can apply online on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, before the closing date on May 1, 2024. The examination is scheduled to be held in June-July 2024.

How To apply for SSC CHSL 2024:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in. Look for the CHSL 2024 application link on the homepage and click on it. Fill in the required details on the new page that opens. Upload the required documents Upload the image correctly Pay the application fee and submit your form

Image Uploading Guidelines

Candidates should take note of several important updates regarding the application process. Firstly, all applications for the upcoming examination will be accepted exclusively on the Commission's new website, rendering the old One Time Registration (OTR) system obsolete. Therefore, candidates are urged to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process on the new website well in advance of the publication of the Notice.

Additionally, a significant change in the application process involves the capture of live photographs of candidates. Unlike previous procedures where candidates uploaded pre-captured photographs, the new application module will require candidates to capture live photographs using either a webcam on a computer/laptop or an android device.

To ensure a seamless application process, candidates should carefully follow the provided instructions for capturing live photographs. These instructions include finding a well-lit area with a plain background, positioning oneself directly in front of the webcam at eye level, and avoiding the use of caps, masks, or glasses/spectacles during the photo capture. Candidates should stay tuned for the release of the Notice for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2024 on the SSC's new website for further details and instructions.