Last Updated:

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Application Window For 4725 Posts Closing Tomorrow

SSC CHSL Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam is recruiting candidates for 4725 posts. Check how to apply.

Written By
Amrit Burman
SSC

Image: Unsplash


SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam is recruiting candidates for various posts such as Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistants (PA), Sorting Assistants (SA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), and Data Entry Operator Grade A across ministries and government offices. Candidates must note that March 7 is the last date to apply. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has not released the examination schedule for SSC CHSL 2022, but the online examination for the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 exam is expected to be held in May 2022. The application procedure started on February 1 and will end on tomorrow March 7, 2022. Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as the application fee, and female, SC, ST, physically handicapped, and ex-serviceman category candidates are exempted from application fees. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4726 posts will be filled. Candidates aged between 18 and 27 years are eligible to apply.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Check pay scale

  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs19,900-63,200)
  • Postal Assistant (PA) / Shortening Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100)
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300)
  • Data Entry Operator, Grade 'A': Pay Level-4 (Rs25,500-81,100)

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Here' how to apply for SSC CHSL Vacancy

  • Visit the official website of SSC CHSL - ssc.nic.in.
  • Then, on the appropriate link
  • Fill in required details and upload scanned documents
  • Pay the application fees
  • Take a print of the final payment slip for future reference.
READ | BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Here's direct link to apply for over 6400 vacancies
READ | Baroda UP Bank apprentice recruitment: Applications invited for 250 posts, check details
READ | AIIMS Patna Recruitment: Here's how to apply for 11 assistant professor & other posts
Tags: SSC, SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022, Staff Selection Commission
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND