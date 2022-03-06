SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Application Window For 4725 Posts Closing Tomorrow

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam is recruiting candidates for various posts such as Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistants (PA), Sorting Assistants (SA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), and Data Entry Operator Grade A across ministries and government offices. Candidates must note that March 7 is the last date to apply. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has not released the examination schedule for SSC CHSL 2022, but the online examination for the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 exam is expected to be held in May 2022. The application procedure started on February 1 and will end on tomorrow March 7, 2022. Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as the application fee, and female, SC, ST, physically handicapped, and ex-serviceman category candidates are exempted from application fees. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4726 posts will be filled. Candidates aged between 18 and 27 years are eligible to apply.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Check pay scale

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs19,900-63,200)

Postal Assistant (PA) / Shortening Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100)

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300)

Data Entry Operator, Grade 'A': Pay Level-4 (Rs25,500-81,100)

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Here' how to apply for SSC CHSL Vacancy