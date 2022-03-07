SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Last Day To Apply Today, Here's How To Apply For 4725 Posts

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission will be closing the registrations for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam on Monday, March 7, 2022. Selected candidates will be posted as Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistants (PA), Sorting Assistants (SA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), and Data Entry Operator Grade A across ministries and government offices. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility, age limit and other details here before applying. The application link can be checked on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that as of now the Commission has not released the examination schedule for SSC CHSL 2022. However, the online examination for the SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 exam is expected to be conducted in May 2022. In order to apply, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. To be noted that female, SC, ST, physically handicapped, and ex-serviceman category candidates will not be charged with any application fee. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4726 posts will be filled.

SSC CHSL 2022: Check important dates here

Recruitment link was activated on February 1, 2022

Deadline to apply ends on March 7, 2022

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Check age limit and pay scale

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years

The upper age limit to apply is 27 years

Pay Scale: Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs19,900-63,200)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs19,900-63,200) Postal Assistant (PA) / Shortening Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100)

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300)

Data Entry Operator, Grade 'A': Pay Level-4 (Rs25,500-81,100)

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply for SSC CHSL Vacancy