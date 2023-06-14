SSC Constable Executive In Delhi Police, MTS Exams 2023 Dates Out, Check Here

Staff Selection Commission has announced the examination dates for the posts of Constable in Delhi Police and MTS Recruitment 2023. Candidates who have applied for SSC Constable or SSC MTS recruitment can check the exam schedule online. The exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

As per the SSC exam calendar, the SSC constable executive male and female in Delhi Police Exam 2023 will be conducted between November 14 and December 5, 2023. The SSC MTS recruitment exam will be held between February 6 and 19, 2024.

Name of Exam Dates of Exam Constable Executive Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2023 14 th , 16 th , 20 th , 21 st , 22 nd , 23 rd , 28 th , 29 th , 30 th November, 2023 & 1 st , 4 th , 5 th December, 2023 MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination - 2023 6th , 7 th , 8 th , 12 th , 13 th , 15 th , 16 th , 19 th February, 2024

SSC JE Results 2023: Marks uploaded

In another news, SSC has released the marks of candidates who appeared for the SSC junior engineer exam 2022. Candidates must note that the SSC JE final result was declared on May 24. Now, the candidates can download their mark sheet from the official website- ssc.nic.in. The link to check SSC JE marks will be active till June 27, 5 pm.