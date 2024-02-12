English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

SSC Constable GD admit card 2024 out, here's direct link to download

SSC has released the admit cards for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024.

Representative | Image:Shutterstock
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024. Admit cards can be accessed on the respective regional websites. The SSC GD Constable 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from February 20 to March 7, 2024. 

Admit cards for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam 2024 are now available on ssc.nic.in. The direct links to download the SSC GD 2024 admit cards for various regions are provided below.

To download the admit card, follow these steps:

1. Visit the SSC regional websites.
2. On the homepage, locate and click on the admit card link.
3. Enter your login details.
4. Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to ensure timely access to their admit cards and follow the provided instructions for a smooth examination process.

SSC GD 2024 Karnataka Kerala Region admit card

 SSC GD 2024 Southern Region admit card 

SSC GD 2024 North Eastern Region admit card 

SSC GD 2024 Western Region admit card 

SSC GD 2024 Madhya Pradesh Region admit card 

SSC GD 2024 Central Region admit card

SSC GD 2024 North Western Region admit card

Published February 12th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

