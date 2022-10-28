SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 24,369 Posts; Check Steps To Apply

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has begun the application process for the post of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB.

According to the schedule, candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in till November 30. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for SSC GD Constable GD Recruitment.

SSC Constable GD Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive a total of 24369 positions will be filled in the department, including those in the SSF, Rifleman (GD), Assam Rifles, and Sepoy positions with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

SSC Constable GD Recruitment: Age Limit

The applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 23 on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification

Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognised board or university is required for candidates.

SSC Constable Here's how you can apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on Register and then Login.

Step 3: Click on apply online and select the link for SSC GD.

Step 4: Fill out the form and pay the fees.

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative