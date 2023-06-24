Last Updated:

SSC CPO Final Answer Key Released, Individual Marks Out, Here's How To Check

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF exams 2022 paper 2. Here's how to download.

SSC CPO final answer key

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF exams 2022 paper 2. The result has already been declared on May 26. Candidates can check the final keys online at ssc.nic.in.  "In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) of the qualified / non-qualified candidates on the website of the Commission," the official notice reads.

The link to download the final answer key, question papers, and response sheets will be active only till July 7, 5 pm. Moreover, marks of all the candidates have also been released on the official website. To check the marks, they need to go to the 'Candidate's Login' portal and log in using their registration ID and password. 

Direct link for final answer key

How to check SSC CPO marks

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • Log in using your registration number and password
  • Click on SSC CPO individual marks download  link
  • Your score will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
