SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Notification To Be Out Today, Check Selection Process Here

SSC CPO recruitment 2022 notification will be released on ssc.nic.in on August 10, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the recruitment details

Ruchika Kumari
Staff Selection Commission Central Police Organization notification will be released on August 10, 2022. All those candidates who are interested in applying for the same will be able to do it soon. Candidates will be selected for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPFs, Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF, Inspector posts, and Sub Inspector Posts. Through this recruitment drive, over 1500 posts will be filled. For more details, candidates will have to apply on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

Official notification reads, "The Staff Selection Commission will hold an Open Competitive Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Departmental candidates amongst Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police with minimum three years service and who shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ ST) of age as on crucial date given at Para 5."

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

  • SSC CPO 2022 Notification will be released on August 10, 2022
  • SSC CPO 2022 registration will begin on August 10, 2022
  • SSC CPO 2022 registration will begin on August 30, 2022
  • SSC CPO Paper 1 will be conducted in November 2022
  • SSC CPO Result Date 2022 has not been announced yet

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Check selection process here

Paper-I will be online exam which will be followed by Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET). Paper-II will be a descriptive type test. Then there will be a detailed medical examination (DME). The last round will be for document verification.

Follow these steps to submit SSC CPO Form 2022

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of SSC
  • Step 2: Register for the exam by clicking on the “Register Now‟ link provided in “Login” Section. Upload scanned image of passport size photograph and signature
  • Step 3: After registration, Login to the online system through your Registration Number and password on the website of the Commission
  • Step 4: Click the 'Apply' link in 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022‟ Section under “Latest Notifications” tab.
  • Step 5: Fill the asked details, preview and verify the information provided by you and submit application
