SSC CPO SI Recruitment 2023 Notification: Check Steps To Apply And Full Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the Combined Police Organisation (CPO) recruitment notification today, July 22, 2023. See how to apply.

Nandini Verma
SSC CPO SI Recruitment

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the Combined Police Organisation (CPO) recruitment notification today, July 22, 2023. All those candidates who are interested in applying for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (CAPF), SI, and Assistant SI in CISF, 2023 should note that the online application window will also open today. For more details, candidates will have to apply on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The deadline to apply is August 13. 

"Candidates may please note that due to administrative reasons the Notice of “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023” will be published on 22.07.2023 on the website of the Staff Selection Commission i.e.https://ssc.nic.in. The candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission," the official notice reads. 

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, CISF Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. They shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ ST) of age as on cut-off date as mentioned in the notification. 

SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: Key dates

  • SSC CPO 2023 Notification will be released on July 22, 2023
  • SSC CPO 2023 registration will begin on July 22, 2023
  • SSC CPO 2023 registration will begin on August 13, 2023
  • SSC CPO Paper 1 will be conducted from October 3, 2023
  • SSC CPO Result Date 2023 has not been announced yet

How to apply for SSC CPO Recruitment 2023

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in
  • Step 2: Register for the exam by clicking on the “Register Now‟ link provided in “Login” Section. Upload scanned image of passport-size photograph and signature
  • Step 3: After registration, Login to the online system through your Registration Number and password on the website of the Commission
  • Step 4: Click the 'Apply' link in the 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022‟ Section under “Latest Notifications” tab.
  • Step 5: Fill in the asked details, preview and verify the information provided by you and submit the application form
