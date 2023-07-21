SSC CPO SI Recruitment Notification 2023 Releasing On July 22, See Eligibility, Key Dates

Staff Selection Commission Central Police Organization notification will be released on July 22, 2023. All those candidates who are interested in applying for the same should note that the online application window will also open on Saturday. The recruitment will be done for the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPFs, Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF, Inspector posts, and Sub Inspector Posts. Through this recruitment drive, over 4000 posts will be filled. For more details, candidates will have to apply on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The deadline to apply is August 13.

"Candidates may please note that due to administrative reasons the Notice of “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023” will be published on 22.07.2023 on the website of the Staff Selection Commission i.e.https://ssc.nic.in. The candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission," the official notice reads.

SSC CPO Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. They shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ ST) of age as on cut-off date as mentioned in the notification.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: Check important dates here

SSC CPO 2023 Notification will be released on July 22, 2023

SSC CPO 2023 registration will begin on July 22, 2023

SSC CPO 2023 registration will begin on August 13, 2023

SSC CPO Paper 1 will be conducted from October 3, 2023

SSC CPO Result Date 2023 has not been announced yet

SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: Selection process

Paper-I will be an online exam that will be followed by Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET). Paper-II will be a descriptive type test. Then there will be a detailed medical examination (DME). The last round will be for document verification.

Follow these steps to submit SSC CPO Form 2023