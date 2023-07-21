Last Updated:

SSC CPO SI Recruitment Notification 2023 Releasing On July 22, See Eligibility, Key Dates

Staff Selection Commission Central Police Organization notification will be released on July 22, 2023 at ssc.nic.in. Check eligibility criteria, key dates.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
ssc cpo si recruitment

Image: Unsplash


Staff Selection Commission Central Police Organization notification will be released on July 22, 2023. All those candidates who are interested in applying for the same should note that the online application window will also open on Saturday. The recruitment will be done for the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPFs, Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF, Inspector posts, and Sub Inspector Posts. Through this recruitment drive, over 4000 posts will be filled. For more details, candidates will have to apply on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The deadline to apply is August 13. 

"Candidates may please note that due to administrative reasons the Notice of “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023” will be published on 22.07.2023 on the website of the Staff Selection Commission i.e.https://ssc.nic.in. The candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission," the official notice reads. 

SSC CPO Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. They shall not be more than 30 years (33 years for OBC and 35 years for SC/ ST) of age as on cut-off date as mentioned in the notification. 

READ | Haryana Board compartment exam admit card out for classes 10th, 12th, here's direct link

SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: Check important dates here

  • SSC CPO 2023 Notification will be released on July 22, 2023
  • SSC CPO 2023 registration will begin on July 22, 2023
  • SSC CPO 2023 registration will begin on August 13, 2023
  • SSC CPO Paper 1 will be conducted from October 3, 2023
  • SSC CPO Result Date 2023 has not been announced yet

SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: Selection process 

Paper-I will be an online exam that will be followed by Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET). Paper-II will be a descriptive type test. Then there will be a detailed medical examination (DME). The last round will be for document verification.

READ | SSC CPO final answer key released, individual marks out, here's how to check

Follow these steps to submit SSC CPO Form 2023

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in
  • Step 2: Register for the exam by clicking on the “Register Now‟ link provided in “Login” Section. Upload scanned image of passport-size photograph and signature
  • Step 3: After registration, Login to the online system through your Registration Number and password on the website of the Commission
  • Step 4: Click the 'Apply' link in the 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022‟ Section under “Latest Notifications” tab.
  • Step 5: Fill in the asked details, preview and verify the information provided by you and submit the application form
READ | SSC MTS, Havaldar Notification 2023 to be released on THIS date, check details here
READ | SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment window closing today, here's direct link to apply

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT