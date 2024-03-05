Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially commenced the registration process for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2024. Aspiring candidates can complete their registrations by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in, and the deadline for submitting applications is set for March 28.

Candidates will have the opportunity to rectify any errors in their application forms during the correction window from March 30 to 31. The computer-based examination is scheduled to take place on May 9, 10, and 13, 2024. This year, the commission is conducting the recruitment drive for Delhi Police and CAPF SI, offering a total of 4,187 vacancies:

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Notification 2024: Vacancy Details

- Delhi Police SI Male: 125 vacancies

- Delhi Police SI Female: 61 vacancies

- CAPF SI: 4,001 vacancies

Important Dates:

- Dates for submission of online applications: March 4, 2024, to March 28, 2024

- Last date and time for receipt of online applications: March 28, 2024, (2300 hours)

- Last date and time for online fee payment: March 29, 2024, (2300 Hrs)

- Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: March 30, 2024, to March 31, 2024, (2300 hours)

- Schedule of Computer-Based Examination: May 9, 10, and 13, 2024

Pay Scale:

- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: Level-6 (Rs.35,400-Rs.1,12,400/-), Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

- Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/Female) in Delhi Police: Level-6 (Rs.35,400-Rs.1,12,400/-), Group ‘C’ by Delhi Police

Eligibility Criteria:

A. Educational Qualifications:

Candidates with a bachelor's degree from a recognized university or its equivalent are eligible to apply. Those awaiting their Bachelor’s degree or equivalent examination results can also apply, provided they obtain the essential qualification on or before the cutoff date: August 1, 2024.

B. Nationality:

Applicants must be either a citizen of India, a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan. Subjects of Bhutan and Nepal are required to produce a certificate of eligibility issued by the government of India.

C. Age Limit:

Candidates must fall within the age bracket of 20-25 years as of August 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born between August 2, 1999, and August 1, 2004. The upper age limit is relaxable for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Application Fee:

The application fee for the SSC Delhi Police and CAPF recruitment exam is ₹100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen categories eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the application fee.

Click here for official notification