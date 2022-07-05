SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 Notification Delayed, Check New Date & Other Imp Details

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 notification: The examination notification for the Delhi Police Constable 2022 has been delayed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The notification for Constable (Driver)-Male in the Delhi Police Examination-2022 and Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police Examination-2022 will be released on July 8, 2022. Once the notifications are released, candidates can check them by visiting the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, "Candidates are informed that notices of the following examinations have been rescheduled due to administrative reasons and will now be published on 08.07.2022: (i) Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination-2022 (ii) Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in the Delhi Police Examination-2022."

SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Here's how to download SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 notification

Step 1: After the declaration of the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022, candidates need to visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the notification.

Step 4: Download the page and take a printout of the document for further reference.

This time, SSC will be hiring more than 600 candidates as Head Constables (AWO/TPO) for Delhi Police. To apply for the recruitment, candidates must have a 12th with Science and Math OR a National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Mechanic or Operator Electronic Communication System + Word Processing/Computer. The selection of the candidates will be done through various tests, and candidates will be required to qualify at all stages of recruitment including a Written Exam (CBT Mode) of 100 Marks, a Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by a Trade Test (Reading & Dictation), Computer Proficiency Test, then Document Verification round and Medical Examination. Candidates will get 90 minutes to attempt the computer-based test. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)