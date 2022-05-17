SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Notification To Be Out Today At Ssc.nic.in

SSC Constable recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to release the Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 notification on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The SSC Exam Calendar highlighted that the notification will be released on the official website ssc.nic.in. Soon after the release of notification, registrations are also expected to begin. Interested candidates, after checking the eligibility, will be able to apply for Delhi Police Head Constable exam till June 16, 2022.

The Delhi Police Head Constable exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based format. As of now, the exam date has not been announced yet. Speculations are being made that the exam will be conducted in September 2022. The steps to check the official notice and steps to apply have been mentioned below. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Notification will be released on May 17, 2022

Registrations are expected to begin on May 17, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on June 16, 2022

CBE Exam is likely to be conducted in September 2022

Application Correction window dates have not been announced yet

Here is how to check official notification

Step 1: Go to the official website https://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: Go to the latest news section

Step 3: Click on the link which reads, "Notice for SSC Delhi Constable Posts 2022"

Step 4: A PDF having details will be opened up on screen

Step 5: Go through the same, check the eligibility, vacancy details and instructions/guidelines

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply