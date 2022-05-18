SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2022 Out, Apply For 835 Vacancies

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on May 17 announced that it will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. The recruitment notification released on May 17 highlights that candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 835 vacancies will be filled by the Commission. Out of those Head Constable (Ministerial)-Male vacancies are 559 and Head Constable (Ministerial)-Female vacancies are 276. The job details like eligibility, age limit, salary, and application steps can be checked here. Here is the direct link to view official noitification.

Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination: Check important dates

Online applications should be submitted between May 17 and June 16, 2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications is June 16, 2022 (11 PM)

Last date and time for making online fee payment is June 17, 2022 (11 PM)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan is June 18, 2022 (11 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) is June 20, 2022

'Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges should be done between June 21 to June 25, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination September 2022 (Exact date has not been announced)

Check vacancy details here

Age Limit : The age required should be between 18 to 25 years as on 01.01.2022 (i.e. candidates born not before 02-01- 1997 and not later than 01-01-2004). The upper age limit as prescribed above will be relaxable in some cases. Details of the same can be checked here.

Essential Qualification: The candidates should be 10+2 pass or possess equivalent qualification at the time of applying for the post:

The candidates should be 10+2 pass or possess equivalent qualification at the time of applying for the post: Professional Attainments: Speed in English Typing - 30 words per minute OR Speed in Hindi Typing - 25 words per minute

Speed in English Typing - 30 words per minute OR Speed in Hindi Typing - 25 words per minute Application Fee: Fee payable is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), PwD and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from fee payment

SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply