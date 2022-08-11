SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF Recruitment Process For 4300 Posts Begins: Here's Direct Link

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for 4300 posts of Sub Inspector under the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The application process has started and the last date to apply online is August 31, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website - ssc.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, 228 posts of Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 posts of Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, and 3960 posts.
Important Dates
- SSC CPO application process begins - August 10, 2022.
- Last date to apply for SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF - August 30, 2022.
- Last date and time for generation of offline Challan - August 30, 2022 till 11 pm
- Last date and time for making online fee payment - August 31, 2022 till 11 pm
Educational Qualification
- The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.
SSC CPO 2022 Age Limit:
- Candidates aged between 20 to 25 years are eligible to apply.
SSC CPO 2022 Salary
- Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: - Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)
- Sub Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police - Leve-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)
Selection Process
The selection will be done in 5 stages:
- Paper-I Online Exam
- Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET)
- Paper-II Descriptive Type Test
- Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
- Document Verification
SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2022
- Subjects - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension
- Number of questions - Each subject will have 50 questions
- Marks - Each section carries 50 marks
- Time - 2 hours
- Nagtive Markong - 0.25 Marks for each wrng answer
- SSC CPO PST 2022
For male candidates
- 100-metre race in 16 seconds
- 1.6 km race in 6.5 minutes
- Long Jump: 3.65 metres in 3 chance
- High Jump: 1.2 metres in 3 chances
- Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metres in 3 chance
For female candidates
- 100-metre race in 18 seconds
- 800-metre race in 4 minutes
- Long Jump: 2.7 metres in 3 chances
- High Jump: 0.9 metres in 3 chances
- SSC CPO 2022 Paper 2
- Candidates will be given 200 questions on English language & Comprehension of 200 marks to be completed in two hours. There will be a negative marking of 0.25
SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2022: here's how to apply
- Step 1: To apply for the SSC Delhi Police SI, candidates need to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the 'Apply' tab and then click on the relevant notification.
- Step 3: Candidates then need to complete the registration process.
- Step 4: Then, log in to fill out the application form.
- Step 5: Fill out all of the required information, upload the required documents, and pay the application fees.
- Step 6: At this point, you must submit the application form.
- Step 7: Download and print a copy of the form for future reference.
SSC CPO Admit Card 2022
- As per reports, hall tickets for all stages of the examination will be issued online on the websites of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission.
