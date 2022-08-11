SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF Recruitment Process For 4300 Posts Begins: Here's Direct Link

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for 4300 posts of Sub Inspector under the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The application process has started and the last date to apply online is August 31, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website - ssc.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, 228 posts of Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 posts of Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, and 3960 posts.

Important Dates

SSC CPO application process begins - August 10, 2022.

Last date to apply for SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF - August 30, 2022.

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan - August 30, 2022 till 11 pm

Last date and time for making online fee payment - August 31, 2022 till 11 pm

Educational Qualification

The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.

SSC CPO 2022 Age Limit:

Candidates aged between 20 to 25 years are eligible to apply.

SSC CPO 2022 Salary

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: - Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Sub Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police - Leve-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Selection Process

The selection will be done in 5 stages:

Paper-I Online Exam

Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET)

Paper-II Descriptive Type Test

Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Document Verification

SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2022

Subjects - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension

Number of questions - Each subject will have 50 questions

Marks - Each section carries 50 marks

Time - 2 hours

Nagtive Markong - 0.25 Marks for each wrng answer

SSC CPO PST 2022

For male candidates

100-metre race in 16 seconds

1.6 km race in 6.5 minutes

Long Jump: 3.65 metres in 3 chance

High Jump: 1.2 metres in 3 chances

Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metres in 3 chance

For female candidates

100-metre race in 18 seconds

800-metre race in 4 minutes

Long Jump: 2.7 metres in 3 chances

High Jump: 0.9 metres in 3 chances

SSC CPO 2022 Paper 2

Candidates will be given 200 questions on English language & Comprehension of 200 marks to be completed in two hours. There will be a negative marking of 0.25

Here's direct link to check recruitment notification - CLICK HERE

SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2022: here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the SSC Delhi Police SI, candidates need to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the 'Apply' tab and then click on the relevant notification.

Step 3: Candidates then need to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Then, log in to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Fill out all of the required information, upload the required documents, and pay the application fees.

Step 6: At this point, you must submit the application form.

Step 7: Download and print a copy of the form for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply - CLICK HERE

SSC CPO Admit Card 2022

As per reports, hall tickets for all stages of the examination will be issued online on the websites of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission.

Image: PTI/ Representative