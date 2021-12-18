SSC Exam Calendar 2021-22 Released At Ssc.nic.in, Here's Direct Link To Check

SSC Exam Calendar: Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative annual calendar of examinations on Friday, December 17, 2021. The calendar has been released for the exam which the Commission will be held between April 2022 and June 2023.

Candidates can check the exam calendar on official website ssc.nic.in. The tentative date of the advertisement for the exams, closing date of application, and date of exam can be checked here.

Here is the direct link to check the SSC calendar.

About SSC CGL and SSC CHSL 2021 Preliminary exam

SSC has announced tentative dates of the two of the SSC recruitment exams that attracts most applications. The combined graduate level preminary exam (CGL)-2021 will be conducted in April 2022. The combined higher secondary level tier-I exam (CHSL)-2021 will be held in May 2022. The application process for CGL-2021 is scheduled to begin from December 23, 2021. The application process for CHSL-2021 will begin from February 1, 2022. However, the exact dates have not been released by the commission yet. SSC Exam Calendar 2021-22 that has been released on December 17 also mentions dates of some pending 2021 exams and upcoming exams. Candidates are informed that all the examination dates are for 2022-23 and no CBE exam/written exam will be held in the remaining days of the year.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020

SSC recently released the SSC Delhi Police Constable Final result. Delhi Police Constable result can be checked by all male and female candidates on the official website ssc.nic.in after its release. The steps to check the SSC constable result has been attached below.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020: Here's how to check