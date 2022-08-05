Last Updated:

SSC Exams 2022: CHSL, MTS, Head Constable Exam Schedule Released At Ssc.gov.in

SSC has issued the exam calendar for the CHSL Tier 2, MTS Paper 2, and Head Constable exams. The schedule highlights can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
ssc chsl

Image: Shutterstock


SSC CHSL, MTS Schedule 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released the dates for SSC CHSL, Head Constable, and MTS exams. The exam dates have been uploaded on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the same by following the steps mentioned below. 

The schedule highlights that the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Tier II will be conducted on September 18, 2022. The Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will be conducted between October 10 and October 20, 2022. The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 Paper II will be conducted on November 6, 2022. The notice released highlights that the schedule is subject to the government guidelines and prevailing conditions. In other words, the schedule which has been released is tentative in nature. 

The commission last month released the revised exam calendar for various exams conducted by SSC. Constable, Head Constable, JHT examination will be conducted in October 2022. SI in Delhi Police, JE, Stenographer Grade C and D exams will be conducted on November 2022. CGL, Scientific Assistant exams will be conducted in December 2022.

READ | SSC MTS Havaldar answer key 2021 released, here's how to raise objections by August 7

SSC Schedule highlights 

Name of Examination

Paper/ Stage

Schedule of Examination

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021

 Tier-II (Descriptive)

18.09.2022

Recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022

 CBE

10.10.2022 to 20.10.2022

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021

 Paper-II (Descriptive)

06.11.2022

The schedule notice mentions, "The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. 3. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates"

Here is how to check the schedule

  • Step 1: Concerned candidates should go to the official website https://ssc.nic.in/
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on latest news section
  • Step 3: Then candidates will have to click on the link which reads," Important Notice : Schedule of examinations"
  • Step 4: The schedule PDF will open up on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the dates, download PDF and take its printout for future reference 
  • Here is the direct link to check the schedule online (Click here)
READ | AP SSC Supplementary 10th result 2022 out, here's direct link to check scorecards
READ | Bengal SSC Scam: ED carries out raids at Arpita Mukherjee's Birbhum residence
READ | Partha Chatterjee & Arpita Mukherjee's ED custody extended till August 5 in WB SSC scam
READ | SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2021 out, follow these steps to download
COMMENT