SSC Exams 2022: CHSL, MTS, Head Constable Exam Schedule Released At Ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL, MTS Schedule 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released the dates for SSC CHSL, Head Constable, and MTS exams. The exam dates have been uploaded on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the same by following the steps mentioned below.

The schedule highlights that the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Tier II will be conducted on September 18, 2022. The Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will be conducted between October 10 and October 20, 2022. The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 Paper II will be conducted on November 6, 2022. The notice released highlights that the schedule is subject to the government guidelines and prevailing conditions. In other words, the schedule which has been released is tentative in nature.

The commission last month released the revised exam calendar for various exams conducted by SSC. Constable, Head Constable, JHT examination will be conducted in October 2022. SI in Delhi Police, JE, Stenographer Grade C and D exams will be conducted on November 2022. CGL, Scientific Assistant exams will be conducted in December 2022.

SSC Schedule highlights

Name of Examination Paper/ Stage Schedule of Examination Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Tier-II (Descriptive) 18.09.2022 Recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 CBE 10.10.2022 to 20.10.2022 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 Paper-II (Descriptive) 06.11.2022

The schedule notice mentions, "The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. 3. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates"

Here is how to check the schedule